Maharashtra to inoculate mixed or heterologous booster vaccines to people soon

Around 7,000 vaccine centres across Maharashtra will be inoculating mixed or heterologous booster vaccines to the people soon, informed the state health department. Heterologous is when a booster dose is different from the first two doses.

This comes after the Centre recently enabled mixing and matching by enabling the use of Corbevax as a heterologous booster. It was made available at all public centres from August 12. Experts said that the immunology literature has indicated that the use of heterologous prime-boost vaccination in other diseases has shown better results.

Some centres in Mumbai are administering heterologous booster vaccines after the beneficiaries request them, said a senior health officer from the state health department.

Dr Harshad Limaye, senior consultant, internal medicine and infectious diseases, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said, “There is nothing wrong with crossing over vaccines or taking heterogeneous vaccine shots.”

In India, large-scale studies of vaccine crossover are rare, but in abroad, individual vaccinations with both Moderna and Pfizer are encouraged. As a majority of Indians have taken Covishield, a crossover to Covaxin can offer them an additional layer of immunity against the infection. No matter what vaccine brand you use, a booster dose is important.

Dr Radhika Banka, consultant respiratory physician, PD Hinduja National Hospital & MRC said, mixing different types of Covid vaccines has been tested in various studies conducted in different parts of the world. Not surprisingly, mixing different types of vaccines is safe and is associated with increased booster response and antibody titres.

“This is because our immune system is activated through different pathways when vaccines with different mechanisms of action are administered, and hence many countries are providing booster doses with a different vaccine.”

This also gives the benefit of vaccinating a larger proportion of the population as shortage of one vaccine can be overcome by administering another type of vaccine,” she said.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant & head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, said immunology literature has indicated that the use of heterologous primeboost vaccination in other diseases has shown better results. Similarly, studies on Covid-19 have shown that heterologous boosters result in better immune responses as compared to homologous boosting.

We also know that the mRNA vaccines have an edge over the other vaccines. So, using a heterologous booster, especially if it were an mRNA vaccine, would develop a better neutralising antibody response. Even homologous boosters have proven to be effective in preventing the illness from getting severe.

“Permitting a mix and match vaccine may also increase the uptake of vaccines and ease the logistics involved, which in turn may help to increase the number of immunised individuals and thus effectively create herd immunity.

From published data, we know that immunity levels drop significantly after six months of vaccination. Hence, it is important to get vaccinated and take the booster shots as soon as possible,” he said.