Maharashtra To Have Amenities Like Hydrogen Hub, LNG Bunkering On Its Ports: CM Shinde

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurating the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 in Mumbai via video conferencing, marked the occasion by dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 23,000 crores in alignment with the 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047' for the Indian maritime blue economy. The event also witnessed the unveiling of the 'Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,' which serves as a comprehensive roadmap for the Indian maritime blue economy.

During the inaugural session of the summit, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared insights into the state's progressive plans, announcing that Maharashtra will soon introduce facilities like a Hydrogen hub and LNG bunkering at its ports, thereby elevating the ports' status in the state.

He further emphasized the state government's commitment to developing multi-modal connectivity encompassing railways, sea, and waterways, which will enhance logistical capabilities and connectivity. Additionally, a new marine policy is in the works to bolster marine tourism, shipbuilding, repairs, and reuse industries.

Chief Minister Shinde applauded PM Modi's vision and efforts, acknowledging India's elevated global standing in the marine sector, thanks to initiatives that leverage the state's 720 km long coastline, 2 major ports, and 14 others. The state has witnessed record-breaking goods transport in 2022-23 and the opening of new routes for passenger transport.

He noted the prestigious reputation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) as the best port in India and one of the top 30 globally. Additionally, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) is recognized for providing exceptional services at highly competitive cruise tariffs on a global scale.

