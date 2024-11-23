'Maharashtra To Get New CM By Nov 26', Claims Devendra Fadnavis After Mahayuti's Landslide Victory; VIDEO

Mahayuti leaders addressed the media on Saturday evening | X@Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: "All three parties, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will first appoint its leaders and then the chief minister will be decided. Do not worry, the picture will be clear and the state will get a new CM by November 26," elated Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis assured on Saturday evening after the Mahayuti achieved an thumping majority in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

As of 4.45 pm, the Mahayuti comprising BJP, CM Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is leading in 228 seats out of a total of 288 assemblies in Maharashtra. While, the opposition MVA is leading on 49 seats, as per ECI website. Although the election commission is yet to officially announce the final results, the picture is clear that the BJP-Mahayuti is set to form the new government. However, the people of Maharashtra are eager to know as who will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

There are several reports claiming that this time the BJP will get the CM chair (pointing to Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM) after both the factions of Shiv Sena has led the state. After toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, in 2022, the BJP-led Mahayuti appointed Eknath Shinde as the CM and Devendra Fadnavis became his deputy. After Mahayuti's one-sided victory in 2024 assembly polls, it is said that Devendra Fadnavis will become the new CM of Maharashtra.

The term of the government ends on November 26, 2024. It was expected in the state assembly polls that the MVA would give a thought fight to Mahayuti, and in absence of a clear majority the state would see a president's rule. However, the massive mandate has ensured that Maharashtra will get a stable government.

Speaking with the media on Saturday, CM Eknath Shinde thanked the citizens of Maharashtra and particularly the behna (women) for trusting the Mahayuti. "We have won with a thumping majority. The sisters have taught lesson to step-brothers (MVA)," Shinde said referring to the success of Ladki Bahin Yojana.

While, NCP chief and Dy CM Ajit Pawar mocked the opposition MVA for preparing for 'resort politics'. "We have got a massive victory. We were confident that people of Maharashtra will vote for us (Mahayuti), thus we did not feel the need to book resorts," Pawar said referring to reports of MVA leaders booking resorts for candidates a day before results were declared.

The election commission is expected to officially announce the final results by late night. After official results are out, the parties will begin its procedures to claim to form the new government.