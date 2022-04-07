e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra to get mega solar park with 2500 MW generation capacity

Maharashtra to get mega solar park with 2500 MW generation capacity

The MVA govt also proposes to give additional 75 paise relief in electricity tariff to powerlooms with supply of more than 27 HP but below 201 HP.

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Representational image
Representational image
Advertisement

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) will form a joint venture with NTPC to set up an ultra mega solar park in Maharashtra with 2500 MW generation capacity.

Meanwhile, the MVA govt also proposes to give additional 75 paise relief in electricity tariff to powerlooms with supply of more than 27 HP but below 201 HP.

The state cabinet is slated to give its nod today.

ALSO READ

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for siphoning Rs 57 crore raised for INS Vikrant BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil booked for siphoning Rs 57 crore raised for INS Vikrant

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:03 AM IST