Maharashtra to get mega solar park with 2500 MW generation capacity

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) will form a joint venture with NTPC to set up an ultra mega solar park in Maharashtra with 2500 MW generation capacity.

Meanwhile, the MVA govt also proposes to give additional 75 paise relief in electricity tariff to powerlooms with supply of more than 27 HP but below 201 HP.

The state cabinet is slated to give its nod today.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:03 AM IST