Maharashtra: TMC announces free swine flu testing in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), on Tuesday, announced that testing will be conducted for free to detect swine flu cases in the city. The civic body shared a release saying that the testing will be conducted at all the health centres of the TMC in Thane in view of the rise in infections.

It said that the recommendation of a doctor is required for getting the tests done.

So far, 20 cases of swine flu have been detected in Thane, and 15 patients have recovered, while two of them died.

TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said, "We started a number of intensified activities, such as fogging and spraying. A team is also dispatched from the TMC in the area where dengue patients are found. We are spreading awareness among the citizens. The civic body has appealed and given instructions to the citizens not to store water in open water storage, i.e., old tires, coolers, tanks, and drums, because dengue mosquitoes breed in open and stagnant water."

Shirjit Shinde, Medical Health Officer, TMC said, "Currently, 20 cases of swine flu have been detected in Thane. Therefore, to stop the spread of it social distancing, using masks, washing hands and keeping the surroundings clean are necessary. Also, if one is experiencing cold, cough, body ache, fever, vomiting one should immediately go to the nearest government hospital for examination."

A health official confirmed to PTI that a total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected this year in Mumbai till July 25, comprising Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts.

