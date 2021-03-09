Maharashtra: Tiger cub run over by goods train in Gondia

Gondia: An 8-month-old tiger cub was run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at 7:30 am some two kilometres away from Garada Chowky between Hirdamali and Pandri station on the Gondia-Ballarsha rail route, they added. The track goes through a forest patch and the area sees regular animal movements, an official said.