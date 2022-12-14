e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Three police personnel save man who jumped in creek in Thane

A police official said the three beat marshals in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Three police personnel save man who jumped in creek in Thane | Representational Image
Thane: Three police personnel in Thane district of Maharashtra saved the life of a 31-year-old man who had jumped into a creek to commit suicide, police said on Wednesday. 

A police official said the three beat marshals in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek. 

"They rushed to his help with two boats and pulled him out of the water," the official said.

The man told police that he decided to end his life over domestic issues. 

Police counselled him and handed him over to their counterparts in Bhiwandi, the official added.

On student suicides, Rajasthan Congress MLA questions role of the administration
