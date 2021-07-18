Maharashtra: Three history-sheeters booked under MCOCA

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against three history-sheeters, said a senior official on Saturday.

The trio were involved in several cases of dacoity, robbery and burglary among other offenses, said district superintendent of police Dattatreya Shinde.

Ganesh alias Bok Lakhma Dalvi, Sangram Dival Raote and Sandesh Kanha Andher were recently arrested for allegedly robbing some persons who were laying fiber optic cables on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on June 24, the SP said.