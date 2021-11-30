e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: As a precautionary measure, 14 people of the Dehradun district who have recently returned from abroad have been put in home isolation for 14 days.India reports 6,990 new cases, 190 deaths & 10,116 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

Maharashtra: Three cops held in Thane for allegedly taking bribe

Cops allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man for saving him from arrest in a case registered against him.
PTI
Mumbai: ACP arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in bribery case remanded to custody till October 11 |

Mumbai: ACP arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in bribery case remanded to custody till October 11 |

Advertisement

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a police naik and two other persons in a case of bribery in Maharashtra's Thane district, the ACB said on Tuesday.

Ratnahar Ganpat Satre (38), posted at the Dombivli police station, and his associate Tanaji Pandurang Budruk (39) had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a man for saving him from arrest in a case registered against him.

They later settled the deal at Rs 15,000, Thane ACB's additional superintendent of police Anil Gerdikar said.

The man lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which on Monday caught a pan stall owner, Ashish Tribuvannath Dubey (32), while allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant at his shop on behalf of the policeman, the official said.

The ACB later arrested Dubey, Satre and Budruk, he added.

ALSO READ

Thane: All 8 members of family test negative for Covid-19 after Dombivali man tested positive upon... Thane: All 8 members of family test negative for Covid-19 after Dombivali man tested positive upon...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
Advertisement