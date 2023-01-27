Maharashtra: Three boys drown in pond in Chandrapur

e-Paper Get App
Three boys drowned while swimming in a pond at a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Representative Image
Chandrapur: Three boys drowned while swimming in a pond at a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Awarpur village of Korpana tehsil on Thursday and the bodies were fished out from the pond on Friday, said an official from Gadchandur sub-division police office.

The victims Paras Deepe, Darshan Shankar Bacha Shankar and Arjun Singh, all aged 10 years, were Class 4 students of Aditya Birla Public School, Korpana, some 54 km away from the district headquarters, he said.

The boys had gone to the pond to play after attending a Republic Day programme in the village, and had ventured into the water for a swim, the official said.

When the children did not return home in the evening, the parents started looking for them. Shoes and clothes of the boys were found next to the pond, he said.

"The boys could not be traced due to poor light on Thursday evening. Following a search operation, three bodies were found in the pond on Friday," sub-divisional police officer Sushilkumar Nayak said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

