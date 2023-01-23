Maharashtra: This govt school in Ganeshpur village near Washim has only one student |

Ganeshpur (Maharashtra): Kishore Mankar who is teaching at a Zila Parishad Primary School in Maharashtra's Ganeshpur village says the school has had only one student in the last two years. Located 22 kilometers from Maharashtra's Washim District, Mankar further stated that the population of Ganeshpur is only 150.

Maharashtra | A Zilla Parishad primary school in Ganeshpur village of Washim district runs only for one student



Population of the village is 150. There is only one student enrolled in the school for the last 2 years. I'm the only teacher in school: Kishore Mankar, school teacher pic.twitter.com/h6nOyZXlDf — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Mankar is the only teacher in school, teaching one single student

Kishore Mankar said he has been teaching at this school for the last two years. "I'm the only teacher in school," said Kishore Mankar, a school teacher who has been showing up every day on his bike for two years to teach just one student. "There is only one teacher in the school for the last two years. I have been teaching during this period," Mankar added.

'Other facilities being provided for the student by the government are being also fulfilled,' said Mankar

"From 10:30 am to 12 pm, I follow all the rules and regulations including singing the national anthem. Other facilities being provided for the student by the government are being also fulfilled," Mankar stated. "I am teaching all the subjects myself," Mankar added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)