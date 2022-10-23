Maharashtra: The government is trying to harass us by using power, alleges Eknath Khadse

NCP MLC Eknath Khadse | File

Days after the Pune additional sessions court judge PP Jadhav’s scathing remarks that the anti corruption was dancing to tune of government while restraint the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) from arresting the former minister and now BJP legislator Eknath Khadse, his wife and son law in MIDC land allotment case, Khadse broke his silence and targeted the BJP.

He claimed that the court’s scathing observation was a slap to the Shinde Fadnavis government, alleging that the BJP was trying to target him through the proceedings in the court.

Read Also NCP leader and former BJP defector Eknath Khadse denies rumours he plans return to saffron party

‘’The court has expressed the view that the investigating agency, ACB, is not honest about its duties, but is dancing to the tune of those in power. The court has also said that investigating agencies should carry out their job by remaining honest with the people. Investigating agencies are trying to hunt the target by putting a gun on the shoulders of the court. There may be an attempt to gain something illegally under threat,’’ said Khadse, while quoting the court’s scathing remarks.

Khadse further said that the court has also said that there was no need to arrest the accused and keep them in custody, adding that the final report be prepared.

‘’The government is trying to harass us or get something from us by using power. Efforts are being made to target opposition by using power,’’ claimed Khadse.

Khadse has been accused of misuse of authority when he was the revenue minister in the BJP led government between 2014 and 2016, to purchase 3 acre Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land in Bhosari, Pune in the names of his wife Mindanai Khadse and son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, allegedly at a discounted rate. Khadse subsequently resigned from the ministry.