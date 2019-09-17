Maharashtra: The day eggs and chicken flew

Sangli: Eggs and hens were sent flying in the air by party workers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, who were protesting on the route being taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on his Maha Janadesh Yatra in Sangli on Monday. Fadnavis is currently campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.

On Monday afternoon, the CM's convoy was passing through Takri-Palus Road, Islampur, when a group of people appeared and tried to intercept the procession.

Protesters threw eggs on the road and tossed 'Kadaknath' chickens in the air to protest the lack of action in the alleged Rs 500cr scam involving black hens which are indigenous to Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, a company named Maharayat Agro India Private Limited convinced farmers to invest in rearing Kadaknath hens. Those farmers allegedly lost Rs 500 crore in the scheme and police have lodged an offence in the matter.

Farmers had been given Kadaknath chickens and some cash and told that once the chickens would grow into hens, they could be returned to the company and would be paid a good price for these.

But after three months, when the farmers tried to return the hens to the company, they got nothing.