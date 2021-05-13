Maharashtra: Thane reports 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 68 more deaths

Thane has reported 1,908 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 4,94,022, an official said on Thursday. These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 68 more people, taking the death toll in the district to 8,241, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.66 per cent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 99,539, while the death toll stands at 1,792, another official said.