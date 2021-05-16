Maharashtra: Thane reports 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Thane has added 1,490 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,99,451, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,427, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.68 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,02,583, while the death toll has reached 1,856, another official said.

Although the number of new Covid cases dropped in Maharashtra on Saturday, the states fatalities zoomed past the 80,000-level, with a corresponding rise in the recovery rate, health officials said here.

Compared to 695 deaths on Friday, the state's fatalities shot up by 265 to touch 960 on Saturday, mounting Maharashtra's overall death toll to 80,512, the worst in the country.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 50,000-level at 34,848, taking the state's overall tally to 53,44,063.

The situation in Mumbai continues to improve with fresh infections remaining below the 2,000-level at 1,450, taking the city's Covid tally to 6,86,295 till date, after touching the highest daily spike of 11,206 cases last month (April 4).

(With inputs from PTI)