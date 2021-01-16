Maharashtra: Thane district sees 297 new COVID-19 cases

With the addition of 297 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,48,809, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), rose to 6,049 with the viral disease claiming lives of six more persons, he said.

Thane district's mortality rate stands at 2.43 per cent, the official added.

He said 2,38,678 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in Thane district, which took the recovery rate to 95.93 per cent. The number of active cases is 4,082.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,783 while the death toll is 1,194, the official said.

Authorities did not provide the number of coronavirus tests conducted until now in Thane and Palghar districts

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday reached 19,84,768 as it recorded 3,145 fresh cases of infection, said a state health official.

The state also reported 45 deaths, taking the fatality count to 50,336, he said.

As many as 3,500 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,81,088.

With this the number of active patients settled at 52,152.

Mumbai city reported 575 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,01,655, while its death toll rose to 11,229 of which eight were reported on Friday.

With 61,291 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,36,84,589.