Maharashtra: Thane district adds 224 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises by six

With the addition of 224 coronavirus positive cases in a single day, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,993, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,219.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,34,132, while the death toll stood at 3,274, another official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.93 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent, he said.

As many as 2,25,870 coronavirus tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall test count to 5,17,14,950, the official said.

He said Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 762 new infections, followed by Satara at 707 infections. Satara district topped the list of fatalities with 37 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest number of 2,427 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 880 cases from the Kolhapur region.

The Nashik region reported 870 new cases, Mumbai 736, Latur 243, Aurangabad 28, Akola 30 and the Nagpur region 11, the official said.

According to the official, of the 154 deaths reported during the day, the highest number of 67 fatalities were reported from the Pune region, followed by 39 from Kolhapur and 18 from the Nashik region. Mumbai and Latur regions reported 23 and four deaths, respectively.

Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported two and one death, respectively, while the Akola region did not report any fresh fatality, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 282 new cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 270 infections and seven fresh fatalities.

Among 57,579 patients currently under treatment in the state, Pune district accounts for the highest at 12,904, he said.

Out of the 62,14,921 patients who have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, the highest count - 10,75,596 - was from Pune district, the official said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,11,570, new cases 5,225, death toll 1,35,567, recoveries 62,14,921, active cases 57,579, total number of tests 5,17,14,950.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:57 AM IST