Maharashtra: Thackeray supporters wary of Sharad Pawar, 'If we accept his advice, it will be end of our party'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a bind. His advice to Uddhav Thackeray to accept the order of the Election Commission (EC) recognising Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotting the bow and arrow symbol to it is being taken with a large dose of salt by Thackeray 's supporters. Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also denied the Congress symbol of two bullocks on a yoke, but went ahead and made the hand symbol popular, he had said.

𝗜𝗳 𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿'𝘀 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲, 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆: 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘆 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿

However, Thackeray's supporters point out that there is a big difference in the situation then and now. They are wondering if Pawar is indeed a well-wisher of the saffron party. “If we accept Pawar's advice, it will be the end of our party. The rank and file of the party want to move the Supreme Court and fight against the EC’s highly biased order," a Thackeray supported told The Free Press Journal on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗮 (𝗨𝗕𝗧)

Resentment against Pawar has been brewing for the past few days after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dropped a bombshell by revealing that Pawar was in the loop when the decision was taken to form the shortlived coalition government with Ajit Pawar on November 23, 2019. In a hush-hush early morning operation, then Governor B.S. Koshiyari had sworn in Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. However, the government lasted only a few hours.

At that time Sharad Pawar had given the impression that he was betrayed by his nephew Ajit Pawar. However, Fadnavis has thoroughly exposed this and claimed that secret talks were held with Sharad Pawar himself before the coalition was formed.

𝗣𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀'𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺

Pawar hit back by remarking, “I thought he (Fadnavis) was a gentleman.” By stating this, Sharad Pawar has only confirmed Fadnavis' statement that he was very much in the thick of things to let down Uddhav Thackeray and form the government with Ajit Pawar.

Sources in the intelligence community also said Sharad Pawar was well aware that Shinde and his group of 39 MLAs are going to veer away from Uddhav Thackeray and form a government with the BJP. However, Thackeray was not alerted. “Politics is about power and that power is based on the number MLAs that a party has and not the number of party district presidents,” a political observer said.

Uddhav's supporters say the “dhanush baan” (bow and arrow) symbol was central to the party's electoral campaigns. “The voters associate the bow and arrow symbol and Balasaheb Thackeray with our party. So how can we now pretend that its okay if this tested symbol is not given to us?" a senior leader asked.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗮 𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗮𝘂𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘀

Sanjay Raut had acted at the behest of Sharad Pawar with regard to Sena affairs, according to political observers. This was evident when the latter called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to help Sanjay Raut who was facing serious charges of corruption in the Patrawala Chawl case. Pawar did no such thing when his own party colleague, Nawab Mallik, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Several Sainiks hold Raut responsible for the series of crises that the party has been facing in the past few months and want Uddhav Thackeray to be careful while dealing with Sharad Pawar in future.

