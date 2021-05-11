Maharashtra: Teen dies after hitting his head on stone in Kandivali

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy died of a fall after he allegedly hit his head with a stone in Kandivali (E) on Monday. Samta Nagar Police had earlier registered a case of murder in connection with the incident, but have reserved the conclusions, as they suspect it to be fatal fall after the teenager unsuccessfully tried to hang himself from a tree. Police have made no arrests and have sent the teenager's body for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. The teen had gone missing and his body was found behind a temple when some kids were playing in the area. When questioned the teenager's friends, one of them said that the deceased was fed up with his parent's beatings and was contemplating suicide.

"We scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and on the basis of information given by the teen's friend, we suspect that the teen could have died of a fall when he tried to hang himself with a terrycot cloth," added senior inspector Haake.