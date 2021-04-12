Maharashtra task force divided over lockdown time frame, says chief Sanjay Oak

The task force which is guiding the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the lockdown and other requirements of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, stand divided over lockdown. The rising cases of COVID-19 are of concern for the state but there is no majority consensus on the lockdown, stated Maharashtra Covid-19 task force head Sanjay Oak.

In a meeting with the COVID-19 task force which was held on April 12 (Monday), Thackeray discussed various issues including availability of oxygen and beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, fines for violating COVID-19 protocols and imposition of restrictions.

Oak told CNBCTV18 that in the next three-four days the state will see a peak. “Expect the wave to start declining maybe by April end.” In addition, he stated the task force is divided on the lockdown measures. He stated that during the discussion the possibility of further restrictions for 2 weeks was discussed. He added, “The task force is divided on the lockdown. Some suggest the need to go the 'hard way'.”