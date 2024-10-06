 Maharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain Alert

Maharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain Alert

Locals saw the boat around midnight near Chikhle village in Dahanu taluka and reported the police. The Coast Guard has deployed helicopters to locate the suspicious green and white vessel.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar District | Representative File Pic

Palghar, Oct 6: A suspicious boat was spotted off the coast in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, prompting the police to issue an advisory, urging law enforcement agencies and the public to remain alert, and a search by the Coast Guard.

Locals saw the boat around midnight on October 3 near Chikhle village in Dahanu taluka and reported the sighting to the police, said the advisory.

The boat, which appeared larger and wider than typical vessels in the area, was near the shore. However, when locals used their mobile flashlights and two-wheeler headlights to guide it to the coast, it ventured deep into the Arabian Sea, said the advisory.

Read Also
VIDEO: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Narcotics En-Route To Sri Lanka From Pakistani Boat; 14 Held Along...
article-image

The Coast Guard deployed helicopters to locate the suspicious green and white vessel, it said.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: Central Railways To Expand Platforms At All Suburban Stations Beyond Thane To Accomodate 15-Car Local Trains
FPJ Exclusive: Central Railways To Expand Platforms At All Suburban Stations Beyond Thane To Accomodate 15-Car Local Trains
Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment: Last Chance To Apply For 259 Vacancies; Check Post Details, Salaries, & More
Uttarakhand UKSSSC Recruitment: Last Chance To Apply For 259 Vacancies; Check Post Details, Salaries, & More
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurate Mith Chowky Flyover, Walkway, New School Building In Malad; See Photos Inside
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurate Mith Chowky Flyover, Walkway, New School Building In Malad; See Photos Inside
Keanu Reeves Spins Out Of Track During Pro Motor Racing Debut In London, Escapes Injury (VIDEO)
Keanu Reeves Spins Out Of Track During Pro Motor Racing Debut In London, Escapes Injury (VIDEO)

The boat had a high front end and a large cabin at the rear, distinguishing it from local fishing vessels. The Palghar Superintendent of Police has ordered increased foot patrols in the Sagari and Khadi police station areas.

Read Also
High alert as mystery boat hits rocks off Palghar coast
article-image

Police officials have been told to communicate with local fishing societies to gather information. The authorities have urged the public to contact police if they spot any suspicious movements or boats matching the description, the advisory added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Central Railways To Expand Platforms At All Suburban Stations Beyond Thane To...

FPJ Exclusive: Central Railways To Expand Platforms At All Suburban Stations Beyond Thane To...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurate Mith Chowky Flyover, Walkway, New...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde And Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurate Mith Chowky Flyover, Walkway, New...

Maharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain...

Maharashtra: Suspicious Boat Off Beach In Palghar Triggers Police Advisory, Urges Public To Remain...

Mumbai Rains: Unexpected Showers Bring Relief For Mumbaikars Hit By October Haze; Watch Video

Mumbai Rains: Unexpected Showers Bring Relief For Mumbaikars Hit By October Haze; Watch Video

Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP MLA Threatens To Jump Off MBMC Building To Protest Proposed Slaughterhouse

Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP MLA Threatens To Jump Off MBMC Building To Protest Proposed Slaughterhouse