Maharashtra suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18+ amid shortage of doses, 45+ due for 2nd dose to be given priority now

Hamstrung by a shortage of vaccine stock, the Maharashtra government is being forced to temporarily suspend the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday that the government had decided to administer second doses to the 45-plus group with its remainder stock.

“There is a dearth of vaccines, hence we’re considering temporarily holding off vaccinations for the 18-44 age group. About 2.75 lakh vaccine doses are left for this age group that’ll now be used for the 45 years and above group. Administering the second dose is a priority,” said Tope.

“Around 35,000 doses of Covaxin are available for people above 45 years, but there are five lakh beneficiaries eligible for their second dose. For this, we are diverting stock to the 45-plus category,” Tope said. “Three lakh doses of Covaxin meant for the 18-44 age group will now be diverted to the 45-plus group. We are suspending vaccination for those in the 18+ age group that want Covaxin. Even in case of Covishield recipients, there are 16 lakh people due for their second shot,” he added.