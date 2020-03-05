Book release by Devendra Fadnavis on modalities of budget making becomes occasion for much banter and repartee

Mumbai: A book release on Wednesday by Devendra Fadnavis became an occasion for much banter and repartee, mostly digs at the former Maharashtra chief minister.

Given that the book authored is on a wry subject – the modalities of Budget making – it ought to have been a more solemn occasion. Instead, the august gathering -- the leaders of the MVA and presiding officers of both the Houses -- lampooned Fadnavis as never before.

Among those sharing the mirth were Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Speaker of Assembly Nana Patole and Chairman of Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar.

"I never thought I will get to speak on the Budget. I owe this entirely to you," Uddhav Thackeray said, tongue firmly in cheek; then, he added, words dripping with sarcasm, "I think you wrote this book just for me, because I know nothing about budget."

Speakers from the ruling party made it a point to congratulate Fadnavis with the fervent hope that he will be the leader of the Opposition for the next 5 to 10 years.