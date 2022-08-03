Maharashtra: Supporters of rival Shiv Sena groups clash in Dombivili

The supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray factions clashed at the party's office in Dombivili on Tuesday. The supporters of the Shinde group entered the party office and placed pictures of the CM and his son Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

However, it was later removed by Uddhav supporters. Supporters of the Shinde faction had arrived at the office during the day to hang the photographs back on the walls, but supporters of Uddhav Thackeray reached there and a clash erupted, an official said.

The Dombivali police rushed to the sport and appealed to the supporters of both the groups to remain calm.

In the end, Shinde's supporters managed to hang the photographs on the wall, it was stated.