e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Supporters of rival Shiv Sena groups clash in Dombivili

However, it was later removed by Uddhav supporters. Supporters of the Shinde faction had arrived at the office during the day to hang the photographs back on the walls, but supporters of Uddhav Thackeray reached there and a clash erupted, an official said.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

The supporters of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray factions clashed at the party's office in Dombivili on Tuesday. The supporters of the Shinde group entered the party office and placed pictures of the CM and his son Dr. Shrikant Shinde.

However, it was later removed by Uddhav supporters. Supporters of the Shinde faction had arrived at the office during the day to hang the photographs back on the walls, but supporters of Uddhav Thackeray reached there and a clash erupted, an official said.

The Dombivali police rushed to the sport and appealed to the supporters of both the groups to remain calm.

In the end, Shinde's supporters managed to hang the photographs on the wall, it was stated.

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Supporters of rival Shiv Sena groups clash in Dombivili

RECENT STORIES

Need an apex body of stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies during elections:...

Need an apex body of stakeholders to make suggestions on how to control freebies during elections:...

Watch video: China holds live-fire drill around Taiwan

Watch video: China holds live-fire drill around Taiwan

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city tomorrow, here's the list of areas

Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city tomorrow, here's the list of areas

Panvel: PMC to buy 1.25 lakh tricolour flag as part of Har Ghar Tiranga

Panvel: PMC to buy 1.25 lakh tricolour flag as part of Har Ghar Tiranga