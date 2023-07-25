Maharashtra: Supplementary Demands Worth ₹41,000 Crore Passed In Assembly By Voice Vote Amid Opposition Din

www.mls.org.in

Maharashtra government is planning for an all round development of the state while maintaining the regional balance, DCM Ajit Pawar said while replying to discussions on supplementary demands worth ₹41,000 crore at the legislative assembly on Tuesday. The assembly eventually cleared the demands.

Pawar remained on the target of the opposition members throughout the day as the house discussed and debated the supplementary demands. Most of the members accused Pawar of partiality in allocation of funds.

Congress’s Nana Patole asked him as to what wrong the voters in his constituency have done that they have been allocated so meager funds, while Yashomati Thakur urged him to release funds for her constituency calling him her brother.

Pawar claims to abide by same rules that were being followed between 2019-22

While replying to all members, Pawar said that he has followed the same rules that were being followed between 2019 and 2022 in allocation of funds to the members.

"I'm aware that the members represent at least five lakh people and hence the government is certainly positive in allocating funds for the members from the opposition benches," Pawar said. However, the opposition members continued shouting slogans and amid ruckus the supplementary demands were cleared by voice vote.

Pawar targets Thackeray

While defending the supplementary demands, DCM Pawar indirectly targeted Uddhav Thackeray. He reminded the house of an incident wherein BJP's members had demanded funds for a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpeyee. "We had a video conference. All necessary things were clear. Yet some of the people opposed the work and denied funds," Ajit Pawar told the house and added that no one can permanently sit in the ruling seat which is why no discrimination is being done while allocating funds.

The government is committed to the development of farmers, workers and common people of the state and keeping balance between the urban and rural areas. The government has also made conscious efforts to build new sources of income while suggesting the supplementary demands, Pawar said while seeking the nod of the house for the demands.