Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee Holds Dialogue On Scientific Approach To Beliefs In Koparkhairane |

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee), Navi Mumbai District held a dialogue on ‘Scientific Approach – Experiments’ Eradication Committee), Navi Mumbai District R F Naik School and Junior College in Koparkhairane.

Mahendra Patekar, a member of the Panvel branch of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) highlighted the endeavours of the samiti to the students to promote a scientific approach in society. He emphasised how Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, a martyr, undertook thoughtful, creative, and purpose-driven work at various levels of society through this organization.

He also shed light on the activities of the samiti with the aim of instilling a scientific approach in society. During the session, a scientific approach was presented to understand many beliefs.

Mahendra Patekar Interacts With Students

While speaking to the students, Mahendra Patekar said, “A scientific perspective means having as much trust in a belief as the available evidence permits. It does not rely on blind faith, even in seemingly miraculous matters. No matter how extraordinary, any proposition can be verified through methods like observation, inference, hypothesis, universal verification, and experimentation. This process of critically analysing and establishing through evidence is what a scientific perspective means. While this approach doesn't guarantee answers to all questions, it offers a reliable and effective path to obtaining answers.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)