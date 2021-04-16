Maharashtra: Students worried about delays in higher education as Class 12 exams postponed

Mumbai: Following postponement of Class 12 offline examinations of both Maharashtra state bards and private boards, students have raised concerns over delay in competitive entrance tests for professional courses and admissions to higher education programmes. Students said the postponement of exams to June 2021 will delay the next academic year and affect their admissions to university level courses.

Recently, the Maharashtra state government, Union Ministry of Education and private board heads announced that Class 12 board exams scheduled to begin from April and May 2021 respectively have been postponed to June 2021 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Though students are relieved with this decision as they do not have to step out to appear for exams when Covid-19 cases are increasing every day, they are worried about their admissions to higher education.

Tarun Patel, a Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student, said, "Our Class 12 board exams have been deferred to June. But there is no guarantee that the Covid-19 situation will improve by June. This postponement will adversely affect our plans to prepare for competitive tests and secure admissions for Undergraduate (UG) degree programmes."

Deepti Maniyar, a Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board student said, "Instead of deferring Class 12 exams and adding to our anxiety, the state should think of alternative methods to conduct board exams. There have been delays since last year and I do not waste another academic year."

Jacintha Marcel, a professor said, "Though deferring exams is a relief amidst a pandemic, it also adding stress to students. Students can get on with their academic careers and move ahead with their higher education plans once they are done with exams and complete their Class 12 education."