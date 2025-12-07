Maharashtra: Student Helpline Becomes MSRTC’s Accountability Tool As 308 Complaints Logged In A Week | Representational Image

The recently launched toll-free helpline (1800 221 251) for students has emerged as an effective solution to persistent bus-related problems, with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials confirming that over 308 complaints received so far have helped the department identify gaps and improve services.

Created with the aim of ensuring student convenience and safety, the helpline has received 308 complaints within a week. Though the number appears worrying, Minister Pratap Sarnaik has stated that these complaints offer MSRTC a golden opportunity to address and rectify long-standing issues within the system.

Buses Delayed, Stops Skipped: Key Issues Emerge

The complaints highlight several serious concerns, now directly monitored by the Transport Minister. These include buses not arriving on time leading to academic losses for students which the administration has taken very seriously.

Additionally, buses skipping designated stops have been widely reported, prompting the department to initiate an immediate review of route-wise operations to ensure disciplined halts.

Pass-Holding Students Denied Entry

Instances of pass-holding students being denied entry into long-distance buses have also raised alarm. MSRTC has indicated that strict action will be taken against staff members found responsible for such behaviour.

Dedicated Team Formed for Swift Redressal

To address these issues promptly, a dedicated team has been formed to verify each complaint, ensure swift redressal, and maintain transparency in the system. The minister has emphasized that student safety and convenience will remain the top priority, and repeated violations will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has underscored the seriousness of the rising complaints, stressing that the newly launched student helpline will serve as a direct channel between students and the MSRTC administration.

Strict Warning to Depot Staff

Issuing a strict warning, Sarnaik has made it clear that depot managers and supervisors will face suspension if any student suffers academic loss due to negligence or misconduct by bus staff. The directive has reportedly instilled a renewed sense of accountability among employees, prompting visible improvements in day-to-day operations.

Helpline Seen as Catalyst for Reform

The minister has further instructed MSRTC officials not to merely record grievances but to treat the 308 complaints received so far as actionable inputs for immediate operational and behavioural reforms. Ensuring punctual, smooth, and respectful travel for students, he said, is both a social and moral duty of the corporation.

