Maharashtra: Still empty desks in some schools

Some State-board schools have rescheduled the reopening for Classes 9-12, originally slated for November 23, in view of the fact that SSC and HSC re-exams are starting offline from Friday.Schools have said they have taken parental consent for the rescheduling because they do not have enough teachers to allocate for invigilation, online classes and physical lectures simultaneously.



As per the direction of the state government, all schools in Maharashtra were to restart physical classes for Standards 9 to 12 from November 23. But some state-board schools said they would not be able to manage online and offline classes simultaneously with supervising and managing re-exams for students who failed in the SSC and HSC board exams this year.

The principal of a state-board school in Malad west said, "My school is a centre for SSC and HSC board re-exams, which means teachers will have to invigilate the physical re-exams. I have only two to three teachers per subject per standard. If these teachers are assigned exam duty, how will they conduct regular physical classes? In addition, teachers have to continue online classes too because there are some students whose parents have not consented to let them attend physical classes, fearing Covid-19."

The principal of a state-board school and junior college in Andheri east said they had discussed the issue with parents and taken their consent to defer physical classes. The principal said, "We have informed all parents about the issue. After discussion with parents, we have decided to start physical classes for Standard 9 to 12 in December, after the re-exams are over."

For SSC students, theory re-exams will be conducted offline, from November 20 to December 5, while re-exams will be conducted from November 20 to December 10 for Class 12 ATKT students (general and bifocal) and from November 20 to December 7, 2020, for HSC (vocational) by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

