Maharashtra: State's jails packed like sardines

Mumbai Arthur Road Jail | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The number of inmates in 60 jails located in Maharashtra stands at a staggering 41,191 as of March 12, while the official capacity is at 24,722, as per the statistics released by the Maharashtra Prisons Department.

The most overcrowded jails in the south of Maharashtra region include Mumbai Central Jail which has a capacity of 804 but houses 3,629 inmates. In the Thane Central Jail, the capacity stands at 1,105 but the total number of inmates lodged are 4,356.

Overcrowded jails

Known as the largest prison in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Taloja Jail has the capacity of 2,124 but has 2,848 inmates. Similarly, the Kalyan District Jail, also known as Adharwadi Jail, has the capacity of just 540 inmates but holds more than 2,061 prisoners. The Byculla District Prison and Byculla Women's Jail have capacities of 200 and 262 inmates but the count of prisoners stand at 415 and 333, respectively. Located outside the boundaries of Mumbai, the Alibaug District Prison has a strength for 82 inmates but the actual figure is more than 213.

The prisons operating as per their capacities in the south of Maharashtra are Ratnagiri Special Prison, Ratnagiri Open Prison, Sawantwadi District Prison, Sindhudurg District Prison, Sindhudurg Open Prison. They have fewer inmates than the official strength.

Nagpur Central Prison

In the state's east region, one of the overburdened prisons is Nagpur Central Prison which has a capacity of 2,828 but has more than 2,937 inmates. Amaravati Central Prison has more than 1,450 prisoners while its capacity is only 973. Even the Buldhana District prison, which has the capacity of only 101 inmates, has 400 prisoners.

Yerwada Central Prison

Yerwada Central Prison is one of the most overcrowded jails in the state's west region. It has a capacity of 2,449 inmates but is currently holding up to 6,821 of them. The Kolhapur Central Prison, Open Prison, Kolhapur District Prison, all three in the same region, have the capacities of 1,789, 50 and 125, but 1942, 190 and 269 inmates, respectively, are lodged there. In the central region, Aurangabad Central Prison has 1,692 prisoners as against official strength of 1,214.

Currently, there are 16 transgenger inmates lodged in different prisons. However, a special cell for them is yet to be created.