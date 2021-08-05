Maharashtra: State wants Karnataka to withdraw mandatory condition of RT-PCR tests

The Maharashtra government expressed its displeasure over the Karnataka government’s recent order, which made RT-PCR tests mandatory for entering from bordering districts. Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, who hails from Kolhapur district, demanded that the Karnataka government should reconsider its order, especially since there has been a dip in cases and such curbs would hamper the interstate movement of the people for their work. Mushrif said, “The number of patients has decreased in Kolhapur. The cases at the state level have also dipped. The Karnataka government should not impose RT-PCR test conditions. It should be withdrawn otherwise a law and order situation will be created.”

The Karnataka government, on Saturday, announced that travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra would need a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state. The rule applies irrespective of the vaccination doses taken by commuters. Previously, the government had exempted those who had taken one dose from producing test reports.

Under the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, 105 new cases and two deaths were reported on Thursday. In other parts of the district, 715 new cases and seven deaths were recorded.