 Maharashtra State Transport Depart Calls for Bids for High-Security Registration Plates
HSRPs, made mandatory by the Centre for new vehicles since April 1, 2019, are designed to deter theft and ensure uniformity in vehicle markings.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Maharashtra State Transport Depart Calls for Bids for High-Security Registration Plates | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state transport department has initiated a bidding process for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on all vehicles registered in the state before April 2019. This move is aimed at enhancing vehicle identity security and combating theft. HSRPs, made mandatory by the Centre for new vehicles since April 1, 2019, are designed to deter theft and ensure uniformity in vehicle markings.

1.25 Cr vehicles expected to be equipped with HSRPs within a year

An official has stated that the bidding process seeks proposals for the "manufacturing, supply, and fitment" of HSRPs on existing vehicles within Maharashtra, using a "build-own-operate" framework. Previously, these tamper-proof number plates were not obligatory for vehicles registered before April 2019 in the state. It is estimated that out of approximately 4 crore vehicles in Maharashtra, 1.25 crore vehicles are expected to be equipped with HSRPs within a year after the successful bidder undertakes the work. Vehicle owners will be responsible for the cost of acquiring the HSRPs.

"Crafted from a rare aluminum alloy, HSRPs consist of a retro-reflective film featuring a verification inscription 'India', a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, hot-stamped blue letters reading 'IND', and a 10-digit laser-branded unique serial number. This multi-layered design ensures the plates are resistant to tampering and counterfeiting. The plates are affixed to both the front and rear of the vehicles. Additionally, four-wheeler vehicles are required to display a third registration mark – a chromium-based hologram sticker placed on the inner side of the windshield – with registration details," said an official.

