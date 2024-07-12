Maharashtra State Legislative Council Polls: Close Watch On Cross-Voting Spectre |

Mumbai: Friday's State Legislative Council (MLC) polls will be keenly watched. Maharashtra with its 48 Lok Sabha seats matters a lot in national politics now, as no single party has a clear majority in Parliament and MLC polls are the ‘semi-final’ ahead of the state assembly polls, due in just over three months. This election will have MLAs voting for the seats in the upper house at Vidhan Bhavan. Polling is for 11 seats and 12 contestants are in the fray. One of the reasons this election has become newsworthy is that in the last MLC polls in July 2022 there was cross-voting and the Congress party lost a seat which was originally expected to be won by the party. Congress party's Chandrakant Handore lost and BJP's Prasad Lad won after some members cross-voted. That was widely seen as the BJP's and Devendra Fadnavis's strategy which then culminated in the about 40 assembly members of the Shiv Sena leaving Uddhav Thackeray and joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Will there be cross-voting again?

The question now is: Will there be cross-voting again? And also: who will get hit? The suspense over the possibility of cross voting became palpable after Sharad Pawar claimed that many MLAs from Ajit Pawar's NCP were in touch with his party state president wanting to cross over. Voting is secret, via paper ballot. Therefore, even if a whip is issued by a party, MLAs can secretly vote on paper ballot for the opposite side if they are unhappy with their own party or they intend to cross over to another party later. Each candidate needs 23 votes to win a berth in the state legislative council. The BJP seems most secure as they have 103 members in the assembly.

However, one candidate, Sadabhau Khot, who is supported by the BJP but is not a member of that party and leader of a farmer organisation, may be in danger. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's sudden move to field his private secretary Milind Narvekar has infused an element of surprise. In fact, till Narvekar filed his nomination, the election was expected to go unopposed.

Narvekar & Patole's secret deal

The FPJ reported recently that Narvekar and State Congress President Nana Patole entered into a secret deal to help each other in MLC polls and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections where Nana Patole is reportedly going to contest for the president's position. Some observers now predict that Ajit Pawar's two candidates in the MLC polls, Shivajirao Garje and Rajesh Vitekar, may be in danger if cross-voting happens. Ajit Pawar has 39 MLAs in the assembly; so, with a quota of 23 needed for each candidate he can ensure that one of his candidate wins, but the other may be in danger, if cross-voting takes place. See also Page 2