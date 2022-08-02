e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: State govt releases Rs 100 cr to MSRTC for payment of June salary

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
File Photo

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has released Rs 100 crore to the cash strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the payment of June salary to its employees. MSRTC needs Rs 360 crore for salary and allowances. MSRTC, which was adversely affected by the strike, is slowly and steadily recovering though it continues to be under major financial stress. The state government in the annual budget for 2022-23 had earmarked Rs 1,450 crore for MSRTC. Of which Rs 300 cr released for April salary and Rs 360 crore for May salary.

