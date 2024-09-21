'Maharashtra State Govt Pressuring CS Sujata Saunik To Resign': Ambadas Danve

Ambadas Danve | ANI

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has claimed that the state government is pressuring Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to resign for opposing its decisions and not tolerating its “cut practice”.

Danve has written to Governor CP Radhakrishnan raising his concerns and demanding an inquiry. “On one hand the government is promoting the Ladki Bahin scheme but on the other hand capable women are being demoralised. If such practice continues then officers who work on the principals will not remain in the state,” he said.

In his two-page letter, Danve alleged that a proposal was made to her that if she resigned, her husband would be given an important post in the government; otherwise, he would be implicated in false cases. As a result, her family is in distress, he said.

The Sena (UBT) leader has also alleged that female IAS officials V Radha and I A Kundan have been sidelined for disagreeing with the state government's policies.

Danve alleged that there is unrest among the IAS officers against the government. Therefore, an inquiry should be initiated by the governor, and political interference must be halted. He also demanded that the government be directed to implement measures to ensure that the administration in Maharashtra remains transparent and impartial.

Sujata Saunik is the first woman Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. A 1987-batch IAS officer, Saunik has over three decades of experience in administrative services. She has held several important positions in the government in the past. However, she has faced harassment in recent months, with pressure to resign. Danve alleged that she is being pressured to step down because she opposed the government’s wrong decisions.