Maharashtra: State govt prepares draft for women’s empowerment policy on gender equality

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur has said that the state government has prepared a draft for the new women’s empowerment policy that takes a holistic view of gender equality. In a statement on Wednesday, the state minister for women and child development said recognising the importance of equal gender relations, the policy proposes to engage extensively with men and boys in promoting gender equality.

The draft will be finalised after consultations with stakeholders, she said.

The policy focuses on social and economic development of women, girls and persons belonging to the LGBTQIA – lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual – community, Thakur said.

There are references to households and families headed by women and LGBTQIA persons, she said.

Specific provisions have been proposed for women and girls from the SC, ST, religious minorities, de-notified tribes, nomadic tribes, adivasi forest dwellers, internally displaced persons, project-affected people, women with disabilities, sex workers, bar dancers, women in distress, single mothers, survivors of all forms of violence, migrant women, women in the media industry, among others, the statement said.

Social protection measures have been prioritised to support rehabilitation of women affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate shocks and disasters in the area of health, education and work, the minister said.

A high-power committee headed by the chief minister, a special task force headed by the women and child development minister, a district implementation and steering committee and a state-level gender resource centre to facilitate monitoring and evaluation, research and innovation related to gender equality and women’s empowerment have been proposed, she said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:11 PM IST