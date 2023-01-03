Maharashtra: State govt carried out yet another minor bureaucratic reshuffle

e-Paper Get App
In a minor reshuffle, the State Government on Monday appointed Dheeraj Kumar as Commissioner of Family Welfare and Director National Health Mission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
In a minor reshuffle, the State Government on Monday appointed Dheeraj Kumar as Commissioner of Family Welfare and Director National Health Mission. The government has posted Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, who is currently the Raigad district collector, as the Konkan Divisional Commissioner. DB Gawade, who is currently joint secretary in the Public Health Department, has been appointed as the Secretary of Human Right Commission. Additional Collector Satyanarayan Bajaj has been posted as Deputy Secretary (stamp duty and registration) in the Revenue Department in Mantralaya. 

