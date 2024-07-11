Maharashtra State Govt Approves ₹20 Crore For Prison Security Upgrades

Maharashtra: Govt Approves ₹45 Cr For Purchase Of Prison Security Equipment | Representational Image

The government has given administrative approval of more than Rs20.2 crore for the purchase of CCTV cameras, X-raybased body scanners and metal detectors to modernise the security system in prisons.

According to sources in the Prison Department, the government has approved Rs9.12 crore for the purchase of body scanners, Rs8.95 crore for CCTV cameras, and Rs2.2 crore for metal detectors.

“As of now inmates are physically frisked. The jail security staff conducts physical frisking of inmates to ensure no unwanted or prohibited item or article is smuggled inside,” a prison official said.

“We wanted to use technology rather than rely on such methods, which are also unpleasant for the inmates. Once this technology is in jail these problems will be sorted. This will also ensure there is no conflict or altercation between the inmates and jail staff because of frisking.”

The government has also given administrative approval for purchase of computer equipment under the Implementation of E-prisons project aimed at computerisation of all prisons in the state.