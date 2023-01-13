e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra State council poll: Ex-Yuva Congress chief files nomination

Maharashtra State council poll: Ex-Yuva Congress chief files nomination

The biennial election for Nashik and four other constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is slated for January 30 and today was the last date for the nomination.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Satyajit Tambe |
Follow us on

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat’s nephew and former state Yuva Congress President Satyajit Tambe on Thursday in an apparent rebellion filed his nomination as an independent candidate for Nashik Graduates’ Constituency.

The biennial election for Nashik and four other constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is slated for January 30 and today was the last date for the nomination.

Read Also
Maharashtra: State Congress leaders to meet in Nagpur on Jan 10 to discuss preparations for upcoming...
article-image

Tambe’s move stunned the party leaders as he filed his nomination few hours after the All India Congress Committee had cleared the candidature of his father and an incumbent Sudhir Tambe from the Nashik Graduates’ Constituency.

Thorat and Tambe father and son duo are known in the Congress circle for their proximity with the Gandhi family

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra State council poll: Ex-Yuva Congress chief files nomination

Maharashtra State council poll: Ex-Yuva Congress chief files nomination

Thane: Specially abled people warn agitation against TMC for non-disbursal of welfare funds

Thane: Specially abled people warn agitation against TMC for non-disbursal of welfare funds

Mumbai: Winter chill in city will set in tonight; IMD forecasts drop upto 11°C

Mumbai: Winter chill in city will set in tonight; IMD forecasts drop upto 11°C

Mumbai: BMC razes 100-year-old Malad building for road widening

Mumbai: BMC razes 100-year-old Malad building for road widening

Mumbai firm, proprietor booked by CBI for defrauding Bank of Baroda to tune of ₹ 49.14 crore

Mumbai firm, proprietor booked by CBI for defrauding Bank of Baroda to tune of ₹ 49.14 crore