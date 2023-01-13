Maharashtra State council poll: Ex-Yuva Congress chief files nomination

Satyajit Tambe |

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat’s nephew and former state Yuva Congress President Satyajit Tambe on Thursday in an apparent rebellion filed his nomination as an independent candidate for Nashik Graduates’ Constituency.

The biennial election for Nashik and four other constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is slated for January 30 and today was the last date for the nomination.

Tambe’s move stunned the party leaders as he filed his nomination few hours after the All India Congress Committee had cleared the candidature of his father and an incumbent Sudhir Tambe from the Nashik Graduates’ Constituency.

Thorat and Tambe father and son duo are known in the Congress circle for their proximity with the Gandhi family