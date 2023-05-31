Maharashtra: State Congress president flays govt schemes, calls for removal of GST on farm inputs

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: State Congress president, Nana Patole, criticised the state government's new schemes for farmers on Wednesday, suggesting that the government should eliminate the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on farm inputs if they genuinely care about the welfare of farmers and the agriculture sector.

Farmers yet to receive promised assistance, says Patole

Patole accused both the BJP government at the center and the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state of being anti-farmer. He highlighted that although the state government had announced relief measures for farmers affected by untimely rains in the state assembly, the farmers have yet to receive the promised assistance.

According to Patole, if the state government truly wants to support farmers, they should lead the way in providing essential farm inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and farming equipment.

"The Shinde government, backed by the BJP, is all talk and no action. They take away ₹100 from farmers and give back only ₹1. Their sudden interest in farmers is solely due to the upcoming elections," Patole expressed his discontent with the Shinde government's approach.

Patole criticised "Shetkari Mahasanman" scheme

Additionally, Patole criticised the newly introduced "Shetkari Mahasanman" scheme, labeling it as illusory. Patole further criticised the timing of the state government's announcement of the "Mahasanman Nidhi" scheme, claiming it was a mere token gesture as the elections draw near. He highlighted that due to rising inflation, agriculture has become an unprofitable venture, with farmers unable to secure fair prices for their produce due to flawed policies. He emphasized that previous promises of doubling farm income and ensuring stable prices have failed to materialize, leaving farmers disillusioned with the BJP.

As the state Congress president, Patole voiced the anger and frustration of farmers who feel let down by the government's ineffective policies and unfulfilled commitments.

