Maharashtra: State Assembly To Address Maratha Reservation & Kunbi Caste Certificate Notification In 1-Day Session | Representational Image

State government has called one day assembly session on Tuesday to discuss survey report filed by the Backward Class Commission (BCC) for Maratha reservation. Discussion will also be held on the notification issued by the state government on last month to give Kunbi caste certificate to sage-soyare (close and distant) relatives as per the demand of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while speaking to media person On Monday said," We will give long lasting reservation to Maratha community and will also ensure that no injustice to the OBC community."

Jarange's fast and demands

Manoj Jarange-Patil also told the media that he is noticing the every move of the state government. He is on hunger strike from last 11 days at his home town Anterwali-Sarati at Jalna. Health of the Jarange-Patil is deteriorating. From last one year Jarange has been agitating for the Maratha Community reservation. Maratha whose Kunbi record are found with government documents should be included in the OBC community.

Jarange also demanded that close and distant relatives should also be considered as Kunbi and caste certificate should be given to them. Eknath Shinde had accepted the demand last month on January 27 and issued notification.

BCC's Survey and its report

Meanwhile, State government had directed BCC to conduct a survey to ascertain social, economical and educational backwardness of Marathas in the state. The survey was conducted from January 23 to February 02. State Government had made Divisional collectors, district collectors and Municipal Commissioners as a nodal officer in their zones and roped in four lakh employees of government and semi government sectors for the survey work.

In Mumbai 30,000 BMC employees were roped in for the survey work. They visited 3,884,418 homes. Out of these,29,43,279 houses co operated the survey 5,82,515 houses were locked and 3,58,624 houses had refused to give details. The report has been submitted by the BCC Chairman, Sunil Shukre last week to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to sources, a report will be tabled before the state cabinet on Tuesday and will be opened for all, after acceptance of cabinet. How much percentage reservation should be given that also be discussed in the cabinet.

BCC's suggestions and findings

BCC has already accepted the backwardness of Maratha community and suggested for reservation. BCC has also suggested reservation should be given in exceptional circumstances. It has also been said that State government will give 10 percent reservation to Maratha community.

Bombay High court has directed to give 12-13 percent reservation to Maratha community. accordingly, CM Shinde will put his proposal before State assembly.

State excise minister ShambhuRaj Desai on Monday, while speaking to media said, "After the speech of Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais, 15 minutes halt will be taken and thereafter, only group leaders of all the parties will be allowed to speak. One hour after the commencement of work. Discussion on reservation will start in the legislative council."