Maharashtra staring at power crisis due to dip in generation amid cut in coal supply and limited stock with generation plants

Parli, Paras, Bhusawal and Nashik plants with 3,510 MW generation capacity are left with coal stock of 1.75 to 3 days





MahaGenco has cited reduction in coal supply from Coal India and subsidiaries due to lack of adequate mining for want of explosives





MahaGenco’s total thermal generation is 10170 MW and it is trying to shift some of the coal quantity from Koradi, Khaparkheda and Chandrapur to tide over the crisis





State govt and MahaGenco have been pursuing with the Coal India and subsidiaries for the restoration of daily coal need of 1.45 lakh metric tonnes





State power distribution company MahaVitaran has urged its 3 crore consumers to show austerity in the use of power during 6 am and 10 am, 6 pm and 10 pm as the power demand is expected to increase beyond 25,000 MW aid rising temperatures





MahaVitaran may have to draw power from power exchanges and central pool to meet the rising demand

Maharashtra faces load shedding and power outages in the wake of limited coal stock and fall in the coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries. This was confirmed by the Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday. The power generation at Parali, Nashik, Paras and Bhusawal is expected to be impacted due to lack of coal supply affecting power generation and supply. These power projects run by MahaGenco with a total generation capacity of 3510 MW have coal stock for 1.75 days to 3 days. MahaGenco’s total coal-based power generation capacity is 10170 MW.

The state government is in constant talks with Coal India and subsidiaries for the availability of coal supply to avoid power crisis especially during the summer and ongoing exams of 10th and 12th standards.

A state energy department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The dip in coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries as they are facing severe shortage of explosives which is needed for carrying out mining in opencast mines. The coal shortage is not just restricted to Maharashtra but other states also. Against the daily requirement of 1,45,000 metric tonnes, the MahaGenco is receiving 1.25 lakh metric tonnes to 1.30 lakh metric tonnes. This is despite the advance payment made by MahaGenco.’’ He further said if the coal supply will continue to be less the state may face a major power crisis.

However, the MahaGenco proposes to transfer additional coal in stock with the other generation plants including Koradi, Khaparkheda and Chandrapur. These plants have coal stock of 8 to 10 days and therefore some quantity of coal will be shifted to Paras, Parli, Nashik and Bhusawal by organising railway rakes to tide over the situation.

Further, in the wake of soaring temperatures, the state-run power distribution company MahaVitaran, with a consumer base of 3 crore, has urged the consumers for austerity in power use especially during 6 am and 10 am and 6 pm and 10 pm. MahaVitaran, which is meeting the daily power demand of 24,000 to 25,000 MW in the state excluding Mumbai, has projected that the power demand may cross 25,000 MW if the temperatures continue to surge as per the weather bureau’s prediction. MahaVitaran will draw power from the power exchanges, central pool if the power demand rises further and if MahaGenco’s plants continue to face cut in generation for want of coal.

Meanwhile, Raut today held a virtual meeting with the employees of three power companies MahaGenco, MahaTransco and MahaVitaran and reiterated that the government will not privatise these companies. Responding to his appeal, the union members will hold a discussion with Raut on Tuesday on their various demands. Meanwhile, Raut also reviewed the power supply scenario as the unions were stuck to participate in the two-day strike despite the government invoked MESMA.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:30 PM IST