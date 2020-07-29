Maharashtra SSC results 2020: This girl cracked the exam despite living on a footpath, what's your excuse?

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 or SSC results today. Among many students who cleared the class 10 exams, was one girl who cracked the exam despite living on a footpath in Mumbai.

As per the video story reported by Mumbai Mirror, name of the girl is Asma Salim Shaikh and she is the student of Hirjibhai Laljibhai Sajan Girls High School in Mumbai.

Asma stays on a pavement outside Azad Maidan in Mumbai's Fort area. Asma scored 40 percent in Maharashtra board class 10 exam.

Staying with her family on the pavement, without any basic amenities and space to study, she cleared the exam against all the odds.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted SSC (Class 10) exams in all its nine divisions in February and March.

The Pune-headquartered board declared SSC results on Wednesday (July 29).

Students who appeared for class 10 or SSC exam can check their results on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

After the board declared the results, CM Uddhav Thackeray congratulated the successful students. The minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to all students as you cross an important milestone of SSC exams and embark on the next stage of life’s journey. Even if the results haven’t been up to your expectation, don’t be disheartened as life is full of opportunities. My best wishes are with all of you (sic)."

Total 95.30 percent students passed the SSC exam, in which girls outshone boys, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shakuntala Kale, said.

The pass percentage of girls was 96.91 percent, while that of boys was 93.90 percent, she said.

As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination. Of them, 15,75,103 had appeared and 15,01,105 cleared the exam held in March this year.

Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 98.77 percent, while Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92 percent, Kale said.