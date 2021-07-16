Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Even after 4 hours, official websites still down

Even after four hours since the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for Class 10 students, the state board's official websites are still down.
Many students took to Twitter to complain. "Hello Mam, It's really disappointing Mam. The website of ssc result is not working properly and I can't see my result till yet. I have tried 10 to 15 times and still not working. The students are still in confusion and are in panic about results of ssc exams...(sic)," a student tweeted and tagged Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
"Dear Varsha Gaikwad @VarshaEGaikwad can anything be done to sort the result website issue? Many kids are panicking out of anxiety! Please don't play with them and release the SSC results asap," wrote another Twitter user.
Meanwhile, The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recorded its highest ever passing percentage of 99.95 per cent.
"This year, the evaluation was done based on the internal assessment scores, which schools sent to the board. While a total of 15,75,806 fresh students had registered, the board received marks of 15,75,752 students, of which 15,74,994 have passed. The passing percentage is at 99.95 per cent, which is 4.65 per cent more than last year," board chairman Dinkar Patil said.
At least 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 74,618 students have passed, which is 90.25 per cent, the official said, adding that 957 students have scored 100 per cent marks in the evaluation.
According to the board, out of the nine divisions in the state, Konkan division recorded 100 per cent passing percentage, while Nagpur registered the lowest passing percentage at 99.84 per cent.
The passing percentage among girls was 99.96 per cent, while 99.94 per cent of boys and 97.84 per cent differently-abled students passed the evaluation.
(With PTI inputs)
