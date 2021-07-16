Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Even after 4 hours, official websites still down

Even after four hours since the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for Class 10 students, the state board's official websites are still down.

Many students took to Twitter to complain. "Hello Mam, It's really disappointing Mam. The website of ssc result is not working properly and I can't see my result till yet. I have tried 10 to 15 times and still not working. The students are still in confusion and are in panic about results of ssc exams...(sic)," a student tweeted and tagged Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"Dear Varsha Gaikwad @VarshaEGaikwad can anything be done to sort the result website issue? Many kids are panicking out of anxiety! Please don't play with them and release the SSC results asap," wrote another Twitter user.

Check Twitter reactions below: