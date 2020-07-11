Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2020: Click here to know the date for result announcement

The Maharashtra government is preparing to announce the results for the SSC/class 10 and HSC/class 12 board exams by July 31, reported Hindustan Times.

The Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, while talking to the Hindustan Times, informed that the class 12 results will be released between July 15 and 20.

"For the class 10 exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31," informed Gaikwad.

The class 12 exams were held successfully from February 18 to March 18. However, for the class 10 exams, which were scheduled from March 3 to March 23, the state government decided to cancel the geography paper.