Maharashtra: Speaker reserves question on malnutrition deaths across state | ANI

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday reserved the questions with regard to malnutrition deaths in the state after the opposition argued that the reply given by the tribal development minister Vijaykumar Gavit was far from the reality.

Gavit had told the assembly that the information gathered from his department and also from the departments of Public Health and Women & Child Welfare have revealed that there was zero death in the state due to malnutrition.

However, former speaker and NCP legislator Dilip Wales-Patil claimed that Gavit's reply was not in tune with the present situation as the media reports show that the state has reported malnutrition deaths. He urged the minister to recheck with the concerned departments and come back with a revised reply.

Gavit reiterated that there were zero deaths due to malnutrition and told the house that the departments of public health and women and child welfare have confirmed that there were no deaths reported in the state due to malnutrition.

Narvekar also asked the minister to get the information reverified and come back with the revised reply so that the questions can be taken up on Thursday.

The Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar told the house that 18 deaths took place alone in Melghat between July and August.

‘’The Bombay High Court had also passed strictures against the state government in this regard. I had been to Dharini and visited the tribal-dominated area where malnutrition deaths had happened. I do not want to do politics but malnutrition deaths were reported across Maharashtra. Therefore, the question should be reserved,’’ he said.

Narvekar finally ruled that the question was reserved and it would be taken up with the revised reply.