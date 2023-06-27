Maharashtra: SP Legislator Abu Azmi Receives Death Threat

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and state party president Abu Asim Azmi received a death threat earlier this week, police said on Tuesday.

The Colaba Police Station said the MLA received a photograph of himself on WhatsApp with a blood-stained knife, a pistol and a gunsight over his chest photoshopped in. A message accompanying the photograph said Azmi had only three days to live.

The MLA claimed on social media that he also received a threatening call. “This man called me on my personal phone and threatened to kill me in 3 days,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 506 (2) (Whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment...) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is not the first time that the SP leader has received a threat. Recently the MLA received death threats after he expressed support for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.