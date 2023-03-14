Maharashtra: Soon, SOP to prevent mishaps at under-construction sites

Construction site | Rodolfo Quirós

After multiple incidents of pedestrian deaths due to falling items like bricks and rods from under-construction buildings in Mumbai, the State Government on Monday announced that it will form a committee of experts to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent such mishaps. Industries Minister Uday Samant told the legislative council that a committee will be set up soon to formulate the SOP.

The move comes after MLCs Sunil Shinde and Vilas Potnis moved an attention motion in the legislative council, while highlighting the incident of February 14 when two pedestrians were killed after a block fell on their head in Worli. Alleging that the authorities ignored the developer's negligence, they averred that the deceased were lying on the road and didn't receive medical help on time. They demanded strict action against the developer concerned.

“Developer has announced Rs25 lakh compensation to the next of kin of both the deceased. The Bombay High Court has already directed to set up a technical committee to address the issue. So, a committee will be formed to suggest measures for the safety of pedestrians around under-construction sites. It will create a detailed policy,” said Samant.

Another MLC Sachin Ahir brought up the Saturday mishap in which a 29-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were killed after an iron rod from an under-construction building site fell on them in Jogeshwari. He asserted that many innocent people had lost their lives in such unfortunate incidents. “We will examine all the issues that have been raised by the MLCs,” Samant assured.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the opposition MLCs to submit their suggestions for the proposed SOP. Asking the government to come out with the policy soon, she further said, “I have also noticed such incidents. What will common people do? Should they wear helmets while walking on the road? Criminal cases in such incidents should be run in fast track court.”

Recent mishaps:

February 14

Block crashes killing 2 in Worli

March 11

Iron rod fall claims lives of woman, daughter

