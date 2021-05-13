Maharashtra: Son of former Congress MLA arrested for allegedly thrashing doctor at government COVID-19 centre

Lawrence Gedam, son of former Congress MLA Anandrao Gedam has been arrested for allegedly thrashing Dr Abhijit Marbade, a nodal officer on duty at Armori Government COVID centre over the issue of medicines, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, in a different case, the Bombay High Court has asked the government of Maharashtra to place on record the number of FIRs it has lodged in cases of assault on Doctors in Maharashtra till now.

"We need to protect doctors as they are saving the society," Chief Justice Datta noted.

In the wake of rise in cases of doctors being assaulted by kin of patients, the HC noted, "we need to protect the doctors at this hour, especially when they are already working hard and under stress. As a responsible state, we will fail in our duty if we don't protect them."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a surge in daily Covid cases on Wednesday, with 46,781 new infections and 816 Covid-19 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 52,26,710, with 78,007 deaths. The recovery rate of the state has also increased to 88 per cent, with 58,805 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 46,00,196.

Health experts and state officials attribute the rise in deaths in the rural and semi-urban areas to higher viral activity in these areas in the second wave and poor health infrastructure.

“Compared to the previous wave, the rural and semi-urban areas saw more viral activity. The local body elections in January, weddings, public gatherings and increased movement of people led to more cases. The public health facilities do not have the quality infrastructure. There aren’t enough private hospitals in rural areas, tier-two cities have them, but they are not as good as Mumbai or Pune,” said a health official.

There has also been a slight rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. There were 2,116 new infections and 66 Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, increasing the total count to 6,82,102, with 14,008 deaths till now. The recovery rate has touched 92%, with 6,27,373 patients being recovered and discharged across the city so far.