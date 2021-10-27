Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s Facebook page hacked

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s Facebook page has been hacked. He has registered a case with the state Cyber Crime unit to investigate.

‘’My official Facebook page @DPMunde. It is suspected that it was hacked by an unknown person. In this regard, @FacebookIndia and @MahaCyber1 have been duly reported,’’ said Munde in a tweet.

In another tweet, Munde said, "Dear @Facebook team, I have lost my admin and moderator access to my Facebook Page ‘Dhananjay Munde (@DPMunde). The page link:facebook.com/DPMunde/ seems it’s a hack on my page! Request to quickly retrieve my admin/moderator access. Thank you.’’

Munde had gone to Nanded district on Monday to campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Jitesh Antapurkar for the by-election in Deglur-Biloli seat slated for October 30. On Tuesday, he realised his Facebook account had was and therefore lodged a complaint with Facebook India and also with the MahaCyber unit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:00 AM IST